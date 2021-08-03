Cancel
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch NBA summer league

By FTW Staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2i4l_0bGyOmhw00

The San Antonio Spurs will meet the Utah Jazz (White) Tuesday night from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Summer League action.

The Spurs will play their first game in the Salt Lake City Summer League on Tuesday with some of their younger players getting a chance to show out. Tre Jones and Devin Vassell should get some playing time this time around. Meanwhile, the Jazz (White) will have to wait to see their first round pick Jared Butler as he wasn’t on the roster at the time of writing.

This should be some fun summer league action, here is everything you need to know to catch the game tonight.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz (White)

  • When: Tuesday, August 3
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Summer League Schedule

Tuesday, August 3, Utah

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (Blue): 7:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz (White): 9:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Tuesday, August 3, Sacramento

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat: 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: 11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

