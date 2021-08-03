Like Small-Cap Stocks? Check out These 2 A-Rated Companies

The benchmark equity indices are hovering near their all-time highs despite investor concerns surrounding the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. As investors continue to bet on the economy’s continued growth, the market is expected to remain bullish. Thus, small-cap stocks GCP Applied Technologies Inc . (NYSE:GCP) and HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) are expected to gain significantly in the near term. And by the way, these two stocks are rated A in our proprietary stock-rating system. So, read on.Bullish market sentiment is evident in the steadiness of the major benchmark indexes despite Delta variant concerns. The benchmark indices are hovering near record highs on investors’ optimism about recent federal stimulus and strong corporate earnings. Small-cap stocks have benefited from the current bull run, as evidenced by the S&P SmallCap 600 Index’s 52.4% gain over the past year versus the broader S&P 500 Index’s 33.2% returns.