How Will the Delta Variant and China’s Crackdown Impact the Stock Market?

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the S&P 500 (SPY) finished slightly lower last week, it was anything but uneventful. There was a flurry of earnings reports, economic data, and the Federal policy meeting. The Fed stood pat as the COVID Delta variant continues to create concern in the markets, and Chinese stocks fell due to China's regulatory crackdown. I will delve deeper into these topics and more in my commentary below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).

