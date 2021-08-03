4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in August
National governments and major companies in the semiconductor industry are investing heavily to boost the production of semiconductors to meet rising demand amid the commodity’s scarce supply worldwide. Consequently, analysts expect the supply shortage to subside gradually. Thus, shares of prominent players in this space—KLA Corporation (KLAC), Amkor (NASDAQ:AMKR), Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)—should keep gaining this month and beyond. Read on.A global semiconductor shortage has created a bottleneck in the automobile and consumer electronics industries. Under the U.S. Competition and Innovation Act, a federal investment of $52 billion in the semiconductor industry has been allocated to boost production and support the expansion of semiconductor foundries.www.investing.com
