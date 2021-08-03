Cancel
Amgen Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reported on Tuesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Amgen announced earnings per share of $4.38 on revenue of $6.53B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.09 on revenue of $6.46B. Amgen shares are up 6% from the beginning...

