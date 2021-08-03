Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Food Products Stock is a Better Buy?
Rising consumer spending and a resumption of outdoor activities are motivating food makers to develop products focused on changing consumer trends. While rising commodity costs remain a concern, prominent confectioners Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) (MNLZ) and Hershey (HSY) are expected to endure. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) in Chicago and The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in Hershey, Pa. are two well-known confectioners in the United States. MDLZ manufactures snack food and beverage products for consumers worldwide. HSY produces chocolate and sugar confectionery products, gum and mint refreshment products, and pantry items. Both companies sell their products to wholesalers, mass merchandisers, drug stores, convenience stores, and department stores.www.investing.com
Comments / 0