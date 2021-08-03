Cancel
Sights and sounds from Chargers training camp: Day 6

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Chargers continued training camp on Tuesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

Training camp can be attended for free if you are able to snag some tickets here while they last, but if you’re unable to attend, you will still be informed of all the action throughout the course of it.

I will have coverage of training camp with updates from practice below, courtesy of media members in attendance along with fan posts.

NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLCBS Sports

Video emerges of vicious hit at Panthers training camp, J.T. Ibe apologizes for sending teammate to hospital

There was a scary moment at Panthers practice on Tuesday that ended with receiver Keith Kirkwood being hospitalized after taking a vicious hit from safety J.T. Ibe. Panthers coach Matt Rhule was so upset with the hit that he decided to cut Ibe after practice ended. Following his release from the team, Ibe didn't get a chance to meet with the media, but he did do a brief one-on-one interview with the Charlotte Observer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLUSA Today

Video: Hit that sparked Giants' massive Tuesday brawl

By now, you’ve heard the news that New York Giants training camp practice descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly the entire roster erupted in an on-field brawl that led to head coach Joe Judge unleashing an epic tirade that will likely go down in history. And while filming was prohibited at the time, the Giants released a video package that included the very hit that sparked the melee.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

Predicting NFL Division Rankings in 2021

So, I wanted to take some time to post my predictions for the AFC Division Rankings in 2021. Now, I used Madden simulations, among other things to help me predict this. I am going to post my predictions for the AFC division records, as well as the AFC playoff games.
NFLKansas City Star

Patrick Mahomes calls this new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver ‘super-talented’

Chiefs wide receiver Antonio Callaway snared a pass over the middle from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during an early portion of Thursday morning’s training camp practice at Missouri Western. On the surface, not too exciting. That’s what Callaway is supposed to do. It’s what happened after Callaway hauled in the reception...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors Q&A: Justin Fields For Deshaun Watson? Andy Dalton Or Nick Foles Trade?

Chicago Bears training camp is in full swing and the rumors are continuing to flow as the roster starts to take shape. Could the Bears trade away Justin Fields and Tarik Cohen for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Who gets traded by the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles? Can the Bears still sign Allen Robinson or could they trade him for Michael Thomas? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag. Wanna rep the potential starting quarterback of Da Bears? Get a brand news Justin Fields jersey at the link: http://chatsports.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

A Breakthrough for Justin Fields

The hard part is apparently over for Justin Fields, although naturally he needs to avoid regression. When Fields left minicamp, he was sending back voice emails of play calls he had to make to let them know he knew how to make huddle calls properly. "I think he really has...
NFLuticaphoenix.net

NFL mock draft 2021: Deshaun Watson looms large for Jets,

Super Bowl 55 is finished, which means the final first-round draft order for the 2021 NFL Draft became official with the victorious Buccaneers picking last. In the latest Sporting News mock draft edition in conjunction with the big game, there are plenty of shakeups in the top 30 picks, starting right away with No. 2.

