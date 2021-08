DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As parents get their children up to date on their mandatory immunizations before they head back to school, doctors at Parkland Hospital say students over 12 should also receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “The safest precaution parents can take to prevent COVID-19 infection from spreading is vaccinating their children,” said Suzette Baez, MD, pediatrician at Parkland’s Vickery Health Center. “Children have spent much of the past year socially distanced, but now that they are headed back to school it is important that they are vaccinated against this deadly virus.” Before entering kindergarten, Texas children are required to have been vaccinated...