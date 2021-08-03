Cancel
Vaccination rates in Colorado prisons remain low as COVID-19 cases spike across the state

By Kathy Lingo
thecherrycreeknews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccination rates remain low in Colorado’s state prisons as the delta variant drives a spike in cases across the state, largely among unvaccinated people. From July 26 through Aug. 1, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded an average of 798 new cases of COVID-19 per day, the highest seven-day average since mid-May, according to state data.

