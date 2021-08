I ask what do the powers to be think they can do to offset the so called climate change. I ask how many times the climate of the earth has changed over the Billions of years? This area was once covered with Ice 14,000 years ago, before that this area was a tropical forest there were Gingko forests Mammoths, Rhinoceros. As far as I am concerned the so called climate change is the natural process of the earth. One volcano will produce more greenhouse gasses in 24 hours than all the cars on earth in several years. The climate change environment is nothing but a cash cow for the far left community claiming the earth only has 12 years to correct the environment, I don’t care how much money you throw at it man can’t change but a small fraction of the environment. If you know anything about the earth over the billions of years history the axis has changed, and it is changing now as the North pole is shifting a few degrees each millennial.