Fentanyl-related overdose deaths on rise in Washington county
TACOMA — Fentanyl-related overdoses are increasing in Pierce County and are following state and national trends, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Preliminary data from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office show 55 fentanyl-related deaths from January to June 2021, according to a blog post from the TPCHD. Chelsea Amato, opioid task force coordinator for the TPCHD, authored the post.lmtribune.com
