Clay County, KS

There will be public redistricting meetings

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 1 day ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislative Research Department has updated redistricting meeting locations. The Kansas Legislative Research Department says it has updated addresses for the joint House and Senate Committees on Redistricting meetings. The meetings come as the Census begs states to redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts. It said the redistricting happens after the review of Census data every decade.

