Chris Young has announced a fall headlining tour in support of his new album Famous Friends. Titled after the LP, the Famous Friends Tour launches October 21st in Little Rock, Arkansas, and plays 13 shows into early December. Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark will open the majority of dates. “Touring this summer and playing fairs and festivals is fantastic and I’ve loved every minute of it. But being able to announce your own tour is different. People were waiting for that,” Young told Rolling Stone during an interview for an upcoming story. “There really is nothing other than people gathering and...