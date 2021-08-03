Washington tenants, landlords relying on ‘bridge’ program

OLYMPIA — For tenants and landlords alike, the new program remains confusing, and evictions are likely still coming. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was first put into place September 2020 and has been extended three times, but expired Saturday. The Supreme Court in June decided the CDC only had one more month to extend the moratorium, but with the COVID-19 delta variant surging, President Joe Biden called on Congress to extend the moratorium. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Biden to reconsider late Sunday. In a last-hour effort, U.S. House members tried and failed to pass an extension Friday.