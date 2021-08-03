Re: Stay In the ACC?

In thinking about the position Clemson is in, do you stay in the ACC and hope things work out? IMHO and it pains me to say this but they need to get out. Like most all of you I’ve thought who could the ACC bring in that would help “power up”” the conference. N.D. Isn’t going to join, why would they? Even if they did that doesn’t come close to leveling the field conference wise with the SEC. other than ND who else? WVA, ah NO! None of the other FLA schools would do anything to add power to the ACC. I can’t believe I’m saying this but IMO I would like to see the ACC merge with the BIG10. How would you like to potentially get a home and away with OSU, Michigan, Penn State among others? I would be ok with joining the SEC but not have the ACC and SEC merge, maybe CU and FSU to the SEC but no conference merge. The ACC is weak and CU needs to take care of CU first and foremost. Again just my humble opinion. FYI, I’m old school and was sitting on the hill back in the 70’s and hate all of this crap because it’s all about the $’s and I get that but I just see this never ending and it will be an arm’s race. What say you?