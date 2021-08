Right now it no longer seems to be a question of if the Buffalo Sabres will trade Eichel, but simply a question of when (and to where). One of the teams rumored to be in the market for Buffalo’s disgruntled superstar has been the Minnesota Wild. A playoff team a year ago that has a glaring need for a No. 1 center and another superstar, franchise player. But according to the Athletic’s Michael Russo the Wild have, at least for now, backed out of the Eichel sweepstakes because according to his sources they are “fed up with the asking price from the Buffalo Sabres for the $10 million star with a neck injury.”