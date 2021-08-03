Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

NOTICE:

Mountain Mail
 3 days ago

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of July 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). Name Christopher...

www.themountainmail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Salida, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Right#96cw17#03cw55#Division 2#Uawcd#The State Engineer#The Water Court#State#The Mountain Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Slippery Rock, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Certificate of Organization-Domestic Limited Liability Company has been filed with the Department of State in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with respect to a Limited Liability Company, which is organized under the provisions of The Pennsylvania Uniform Limited Liability Company Act of 2016, 15 Pa. C.S. § 8811 et seq., and any successor statute, as amended from time to time. The name of the Limited Liability Company is Limberg Brothers, LLC and it is to be organized effective July 21, 2021.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITO...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Grant M. Carrithers, whose date of birth was August 28, 1950 and whose address was 350 Wahl Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49686, died on May 6, 2021. The nominated Personal Representative of the Estate of Grant M. Carrithers, Deceased (the "Estate") is Terry L. Carrithers, whose address is 350 Wahl Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49686. The attorneys for the Estate are Parker Harvey PLC, 901 S. Garfield Ave., Suite 200, Traverse City, Michigan 49686. Any claims of creditors of the decedent should be submitted to Terry L. Carrithers, Nominated Personal Representative of the Estate of Grant M. Carrithers, Deceased, c/o Scott D. Harvey, Parker Harvey PLC, 901 S. Garfield Ave., Suite 200, Traverse City, Michigan 49686. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent will be forever barred unless presented to the nominated personal representative as set forth above within four (4) months after the date of publication of this Notice. Notice is further given that the decedent's assets will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the person(s) entitled to them. July 31, 2021-1T571760.
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclo...

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier's check at the place of holding the circuit court in Grand Traverse County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on October 6, 2021. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information: Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): John Jay Kratky, a single person Original Mortgagee: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Date of Mortgage: May 16, 2008 Date of Mortgage Recording: May 28, 2008 Amount claimed due on date of notice: $154,933.35 Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in Township of Blair, Grand Traverse County, Michigan, and described as: A parcel of land situated in the NE 1/4 of Section 1, T26N, R11W, commencing at the North 1/4 corner of said Section 1; thence East 852.87 feet; thence SE'ly along the centerline of Garfield Road, 700.28 feet to the POB; thence South 774.37 feet; thence East 816.75 feet; thence NW'ly along said centerline to the POB, containing 6.79 acres, more or less Common street address (if any): 182 Garfield Rd S, Traverse City, MI 49696-8652 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a; or, if the subject real property is used for agricultural purposes as defined by MCL 600.3240(16). If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. This notice is from a debt collector. Date of notice: July 28, 2021 Trott Law, P.C. 31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145 Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (248) 642-2515 1439932 (07-28)(08-18) July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2021-4T571343.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS

Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201. The Petitioner moves for an Order to serve the Respondent by the method above for the following reasons:. 1. Petitioner has filed: to dismiss restraining order. 2. Petitioner has been unable to locate an address for service and/or complete personal service of...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Questions election video, clerk

The July 23 Mountain Mail article “IT questions remain” raised a variety of questions surrounding the surveillance video for the 2020 election in Chaffee County. Questions asked, but not answered. Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell must answer these questions in order to maintain the confidence of Chaffee County voters. Chaffee...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

CHAFFEE COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 2021—002

TITLE: AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING REGULATIONS CONCERNING THE APPLICATION AND THE LICENSING, PERMITTING, OR OPERATION OF SHORT-TERM RENTALS IN UNINCORPORATED PORTIONS OF CHAFFEE COUNTY. Recitals. A. The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (“Board”) has authority to exercise all County powers for the unincorporated areas of Chaffee County pursuant to C.R.S....
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

Buena Vista seeks letters of interest for open trustee seat

The Buena Vista Board of Trustees is accepting letters of interest from town residents seeking to be appointed to the vacancy caused by resignation of Trustee Amy Eckstein on July 14. Eckstein submitted a resignation letter to the board that was also posted to her candidate page on Facebook. “Like...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

County approves Blue Triton’s permit

Chaffee County commissioners, meeting Tuesday afternoon as the county’s 1041 permit authority, approved the 1041 permit renewal for Blue Triton Brands’ water for 10 years. Staff was directed to proof and edit the draft resolution, which the permit authority finished deliberating after coming up with amounts for community contributions to be made by Blue Triton Brands during the next 10 years.
Jackson, CAledger.news

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS “CIVIC CENTER IMPROVEMENT PROJECT”

Separate sealed BIDS for the “CIVIC CENTER IMPROVEMENT PROJECT” will be received by the CITY OF JACKSON, City Hall, 33 Broadway, Jackson, California 95642, until SEPTEMBER 8, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. and then at said City Hall publicly opened and read aloud. A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held AUGUST 18, 2021 at 9:30 am at the City of Jackson located at 33 Broadway Street.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Cotopaxi, COMountain Mail

Warrants issued for Cotopaxi wife and husband

Arrests warrants were issued Monday for a Cotopaxi wife and husband after they failed to appear, as required, in federal court in Wichita, Kansas. A judge had set a hearing to be held Monday to consider whether to revoke bonds that had allowed Valerie Barker and Danny Lee Barker to be released pending trial.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Attorney General rejects statute to legalize marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a statute that would have expanded legal marijuana in the state. The legal firm Ice Miller, which has a location in Columbus, submitted a petition to add a chapter to the Ohio Revised Code to control and regulate cannabis. It aimed to allow those 21 and old to use cannabis. It would also allow adults to cultivate, process and purchase it.
Vincennes, INwzdm.com

UEA Board Rules Committee Recommends Procedure Clarifications

The Vincennes Urban Enterprise Association Board Rules Committee discussed a possible set of guidelines for assistance at a session yesterday at City Hall. The committee will recommend a set of 13 different stipulations, to be included as part of an application for assistance from the U-E-A Board. The major discussion centered around length of time between applications; selling the property for profit within five years of getting the assistance; and the ability of applicants to stay at the meeting while their request is discussed.
Marysville, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Marysville Levee Commission passes budget

Last week, the Marysville Levee Commission approved its 2021/22 fiscal year budget, according to commissioner John Nicoletti. The commission expects a number of adjustments to the budget throughout the year as a result of expected construction, Nicoletti said. The proposed budget included an estimated $712,000 in total financing sources and an estimated $692,482 in financing uses.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Governments react to protect public, employees

In recent weeks private businesses, state and local government have reacted to increased numbers of COVID-19 positive cases and the Delta variant by adopting strategies to protect employees and the public. Gov. Jared Polis announced in a press release July 30 that all unvaccinated state employees must begin serial testing...
Illinois Statedecaturradio.com

Millions In Rent Assistance Still Available In Illinois

State officials say millions of dollars are available to help Illinoisans struggling to pay past-due rent. The Illinois Housing Development Authority says it has about 500-million dollars in federal funding to distribute for rental assistance. The agency says some of the money was forwarded to local organizations to create their own assistance programs, but the majority remains available through the IHDA. IDHA’s Director of Strategic Initiatives and Response says many applications are still under review and that he expects the full amount will be dispersed by the September 1st federal deadline.
Volusia County, FLvolusia.org

Heather Post appointed to preemption committee

County commissioners around the state have been fighting against preemptions (state or federal laws that eliminate or reduce the authority of local jurisdictions on a given issue) for some time, and each year there are more and more of these laws put in place. Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post has...
Politicsmauinow.com

Maunakea Working Group Creates Webpage, Seeks Public Input

The Legislature’s “Mauna Kea Working Group” special committee has created a webpage that can be accessed online at: http://capitol.hawaii.gov/. Click on the House tab on the right side of the page to take you to the House Links. https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/specialcommittee.aspx?comm=mkwg&year=2021. The goal of the MKWG is to present recommendations for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy