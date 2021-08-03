LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier's check at the place of holding the circuit court in Grand Traverse County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on October 6, 2021. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information: Name(s) of the mortgagor(s): John Jay Kratky, a single person Original Mortgagee: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Foreclosing Assignee (if any): Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Date of Mortgage: May 16, 2008 Date of Mortgage Recording: May 28, 2008 Amount claimed due on date of notice: $154,933.35 Description of the mortgaged premises: Situated in Township of Blair, Grand Traverse County, Michigan, and described as: A parcel of land situated in the NE 1/4 of Section 1, T26N, R11W, commencing at the North 1/4 corner of said Section 1; thence East 852.87 feet; thence SE'ly along the centerline of Garfield Road, 700.28 feet to the POB; thence South 774.37 feet; thence East 816.75 feet; thence NW'ly along said centerline to the POB, containing 6.79 acres, more or less Common street address (if any): 182 Garfield Rd S, Traverse City, MI 49696-8652 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a; or, if the subject real property is used for agricultural purposes as defined by MCL 600.3240(16). If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278 the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. This notice is from a debt collector. Date of notice: July 28, 2021 Trott Law, P.C. 31440 Northwestern Hwy, Suite 145 Farmington Hills, MI 48334 (248) 642-2515 1439932 (07-28)(08-18) July 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2021-4T571343.