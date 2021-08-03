Cyber Ninjas leader ignored records contradicting his false claim
This article is a collaboration with ABC15. To read more about their coverage on the Arizona “audit,” go to their website. Speaking before several thousand supporters at a “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in downtown Phoenix, former President Donald Trump recited a litany of alleged findings from the Arizona Senate’s self-styled election audit, including a debunked claim that 74,000 mail-in ballots were counted despite no record of them being sent to voters.www.azmirror.com
