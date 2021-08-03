Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Cyber Ninjas leader ignored records contradicting his false claim

By Jeremy Duda, Garrett Archer/ABC15
azmirror.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is a collaboration with ABC15. To read more about their coverage on the Arizona “audit,” go to their website. Speaking before several thousand supporters at a “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in downtown Phoenix, former President Donald Trump recited a litany of alleged findings from the Arizona Senate’s self-styled election audit, including a debunked claim that 74,000 mail-in ballots were counted despite no record of them being sent to voters.

www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Yee
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ninjas#Registered Voters#The Arizona Senate#Republican#The Arizona Mirror#Ev32
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy