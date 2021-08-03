Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

At least 3 injured in workplace shooting at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three people were injured, including one critically, after a gunman opened fire at a Tennessee SmileDirectClub, authorities said Tuesday. The suspected gunman, who authorities identified as 22-year-old Antonio D. King, walked into a SmileDirectClub factory in Antioch shortly before 6 a.m. and shot a manager and two security guards, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. King died after he was shot by police officers and taken to the hospital.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy