At least 3 injured in workplace shooting at SmileDirectClub in Antioch, Tennessee

At least three people were injured, including one critically, after a gunman opened fire at a Tennessee SmileDirectClub, authorities said Tuesday. The suspected gunman, who authorities identified as 22-year-old Antonio D. King, walked into a SmileDirectClub factory in Antioch shortly before 6 a.m. and shot a manager and two security guards, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. King died after he was shot by police officers and taken to the hospital.