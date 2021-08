It’s been a relatively calm year in the U.S. stock market, a phenomenon that makes some investors nervous that stocks are overdue for a selloff. When the S&P 500 slumped nearly 1.6% on July 19, it had been just over two months since the market fell a comparable amount and only the fifth decline in excess of 1.5% so far this year. The market feels more subdued because it is, especially compared with a raucous 2020, when the S&P 500 fell at least 1.5% on 35 different days.