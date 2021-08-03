America’s Most Desirable Car is Subsidized by the IRS
Tiktok is full of self-appointed financial gurus with the “hacks” to managing wealth you certainly do not have. If the algorithm is showing you financial advice, you’re probably broke. For the most part the stuff they recommend — flipping real estate, playing the Airbnb game, maximizing a Roth IRA — is no huge secret. But if there’s one tip the money guys on social media really want us to know, it's that you can write off a brand new Mercedes G-Wagon on your taxes.www.gawker.com
