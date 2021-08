America’s Most Desirable Car is Subsidized by the IRS

The last stimulus checks — which were the first installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were only sent out about two weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — August 13, to be specific. It’s the second in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Unreal deal...