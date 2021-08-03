Workiva Buys OneCloud to Add Functionality

Giorgio Regni, CTO and co-founder of Scality, discusses how tech products and customer relationships can be built to last. In the ever-changing realm of technology, it can be difficult to describe something as “long-lasting”. The industry moves at a blazingly fast pace and novelty is often rewarded, but the truth is we all pay the price for premature obsolescence. It is high time that we commit to building tech products that last — to creating solutions that, by design, grow with the user and, thus, retain their value and usefulness. There is honour in balancing innovation with staying power.