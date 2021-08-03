Workiva Buys OneCloud to Add Functionality
Workiva has acquired OneCloud in a move to expand the functionality of its reporting compliance platform. The acquisition comes two years ago after Workiva began working with OneCloud as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner, gaining access to a pioneering integration platform as a service (iPaaS) technology that enterprises use to integrate and unify data from thousands of applications across on-premises or cloud infrastructure.www.cfo.com
Comments / 0