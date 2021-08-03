Maui to Tourists: Find Another Place to Get Your Ass Eaten

Let’s say you’re an American with some extra change and a pent-up desire to go somewhere, anywhere, after more than a year spent cooped up. You want to go on vacation, but overseas COVID regulations are so tricky, and Disneyland isn’t novel enough, and if you “escape” to an upstate cabin one more time you’re going to lose your mind. But Hawaii — now there’s a domestic paradise to abscond to. Maybe you’ll book a stay at one of those fancy, all-inclusive resorts that sits right on the beach, where the sunlight dances on the water and dolphins leap in the distance. It could make for a great honeymoon, or a trip for a family of four plus the daughter’s friend, or a woman’s site of mourning after the death of her mother. Yes, Hawaii sounds good.