Warzone loadout of the week: Aydan‘s record-breaking class

New World is an upcoming MMO that is--at long last--going to be released by the team at Amazon Game Studios in a little over a month. And while the MMO space is always a hard one to find new players, it sounds like the game could looking to fill a niche where other titans of the genre have failed. According to popular Twitch streamer, if all goes well, MMO, New World, could be that exact game that wins over those who never were compelled by World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.