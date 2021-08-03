Cancel
NFL

Bears Placing Three Players On COVID-19 List

By Wyatt Grindley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears announced that they have placed three players on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Jones, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.

Christian Jones
#Bears #Covid 19 #Lions #American Football #The Reserve Covid 19
Chicago Bears
NFL
Public Health
Coronavirus
Football
Sports
