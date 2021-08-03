NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Aug. 4

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are hitting the main stretch this week as track & field opens up. While Usain Bolt won’t be running in this year’s Olympics, there’s still plenty of star power across the board, including Noah Lyles on the men’s side Erriyon Knighton as well as Gabby Thomas and Allyson Felix on the women’s side. Also keep an eye out for the likes of Ryan Crouser to see if he can set any more records in shot put. Among those not present at the games will be Sha’Carri Richardson, who finished tops in the women’s 100 meters before testing positive for marijuana. This year’s track and field coverage will be available to watch during primetime NBC broadcasts. Fans can also stream those broadcasts via Peacock and fuboTV (free trial).