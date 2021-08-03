Cancel
Sports

NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Aug. 4

By Rob Tornoe
inquirer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA's Ryan Crouser will try to break his own world record and win a second consecutive gold medal in the shot put. Track and field action will highlight NBC’s live Olympics primetime coverage Wednesday night from Tokyo. There are three gold medal events scheduled to air live on NBC...

Comments / 0

Nevin Harrison
Vashti Cunningham
#Tv Streaming#Sling Tv#Android Tv#Streaming Tv#Nbc Olympics Tv#Team Usa#Eagles#Americans#Cnbc#Comcast#Xfinity#Android Tv#Google Chromecast#Amazon Fire Tv#Roku#Samsung Tv#Faq#Tokyo Olympics Tv#Nbc 8 P M#Switzerland Track
Spain
Belgium
Japan
Switzerland
Tokyo, JP
Brazil
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

Here’s How to Cut the Cable Cord and Still Watch Live TV

This far into the new millennium, if you haven’t already cut the cord, you likely have a very specific reason. Today, we’ll look at some of the top reasons people are still holding onto their cable packages. Live sports and other live programming are at the top of the list for people clinging to cable. We’ll show you Live TV streaming alternatives and evaluate if cutting the cord is really “worth it” under these circumstances.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Soccerthespun.com

Throwback: Megan Rapinoe Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The United States women’s national team got back on track at the Summer Olympics, taking down New Zealand, 6-1, in the group stage. While Megan Rapinoe didn’t score on of the six goals, she provided a key assist to Lindsey Horan before the break. The Americans will look to finish the group stage with a win against Australia on Tuesday.
SportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics schedule: Live stream, dates, TV, how to watch Simone Biles, Team USA

Simone Biles and the USA women’s gymnastics team is looking for gold again in the 2021 Olympics. Officially the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this year’s Summer Games will take place without fans, but will have fanfare all over the world as the best in women’s gymnastics compete on the biggest stage. This year’s team event will features Biles along with Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. Meanwhile, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will also compete in individual events.
SportsPosted by
MassLive.com

Olympics 2021 track & field schedule: Live stream, start time, TV channel, how to watch Team USA

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are hitting the main stretch this week as track & field opens up. While Usain Bolt won’t be running in this year’s Olympics, there’s still plenty of star power across the board, including Noah Lyles on the men’s side Erriyon Knighton as well as Gabby Thomas and Allyson Felix on the women’s side. Also keep an eye out for the likes of Ryan Crouser to see if he can set any more records in shot put. Among those not present at the games will be Sha’Carri Richardson, who finished tops in the women’s 100 meters before testing positive for marijuana. This year’s track and field coverage will be available to watch during primetime NBC broadcasts. Fans can also stream those broadcasts via Peacock and fuboTV (free trial).
EntertainmentDeadline

Tokyo Olympics Viewership Way Down From 2016, But Streaming Up For NBC

NBC said today its overall coverage of the opening night ceremonies from Tokyo drew 17 million viewers for its combined broadcast and streaming, based on preliminary figures. The company did not break out broadcast numbers separately. However, other news sources indicated the fast affiliate ratings at 10.4. While that’s enough...
Entertainmenttalesbuzz.com

NBC’s streaming service Peacock slammed over its Olympics coverage

The reviews are in, and they’re not very good. Customers who signed up for NBCUniversal’s streaming service to watch the Tokyo Games are raising hell over their viewing experience even as ratings for the 2021 Olympics plummet. Subscribers to NBCU’s Peacock streaming service flooded Reddit message boards over the weekend...
Basketballblackchronicle.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Men’s basketball tournament TV schedule, live stream, start times, group standings

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway and the USA Basketball Men’s National Team is looking to capture its fourth straight gold medal after finishing on top in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Team USA got off to a rough start in group play, though, as it lost its opening game to France, 83-76. The loss was the United States’ first Olympic defeat since 2004, and it snapped a 25-game Olympic winning streak for Team USA. The U.S. has now dropped two straight games to France after also losing to the French in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Comments / 0

