Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. silver medalist Raven Saunders' mother and 'guardian angel' has died

By Joseph Schwerdt
NBC26
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of American Raven Saunders, who won a silver medal in the women’s shot put and whose notable facemasks and social activism made her one of the stars of the Games, passed away Tuesday while attending the Team USA “friends and family” hospitality event as a guest of NBC and the USOPC at Universal Orlando Resorts. The Team USA hospitality events have been featured throughout NBC's coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

www.nbc26.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Guardian Angel#Olympics#American#The Team Usa#Nbc#Usopc#Universal Orlando Resorts#Team Usa#Lgbtq#Usa Track Field#Mother S Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Charleston, SCThe State

Silver medal! Charleston’s Raven Saunders shines at Tokyo Olympics

Raven Saunders captured one of the only things missing in her illustrious track career — an Olympic medal. The Charleston native won a silver medal in the shot put Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics. It was Saunders’ first medal in her second Olympic appearance. She finished fifth in 2016 at the Rio Olympics.
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Raven Saunders shows a face of power and pure joy in capturing Olympic silver

TOKYO — The mask came off, the gnashed teeth of the Hulk gone, a face of these Tokyo Olympics revealed. Raven Saunders wore a nose ring and a sweat-drenched smile above the facial covering she had pulled into a scrunch below her chin. She had just draped herself in an American flag and shimmied around the track inside Olympic Stadium, commencing a celebration of redemption, of perseverance, of duality.
Sports247Sports

Raven Saunders takes Olympic Silver in Women’s Shot Put

Ole Miss Athletics Media Relations Release- Raven Saunders, a two-time NCAA Champion during her career with the Ole Miss track & field team, became just the third American woman to ever medal in the shot put after a rousing silver medal performance at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games on Sunday morning local time (Saturday night CDT).
Sportstrust.org

Saunders mourns mother days after winning shot put silver

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The mother of Tokyo Olympic fan favourite Raven Saunders has died, the American athlete said on social media, just days after she won silver in the shot put. “(Leaving) social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family,” she wrote...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Olympic Medalist Raven Saunders' Mom Passed Away Days After Her Win

Being selected for participation in the Summer Olympic Games is always a great honor, but the epic high of a win is best punctuated by sharing that victory with friends and family. U.S. shot put athlete Raven Saunders won her first Olympic medal with her family in Orlando watching on, but shortly after, something happened to her mother. Read on for everything we know about Raven Saunders' mom.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Markie Post, Actress Known for ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Night Court,’ Dies at 70

Markie Post, an actress known for The Fall Guy and Night Court, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday evening. Post was born in 1950 in Palo Alto, California, and began her career in television by serving as an associate producer on the game series Double Dare, which was hosted by the late Alex Trebek. She first appeared as an actor on television in the TV movie Frankie and Annette: The Second Time Around. Post appeared in numerous series after that, from comedy show Semi-Tough to crime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy