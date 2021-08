Diaz (4-4) earned the victory Saturday against the Reds, walking one and striking out a pair in a scoreless inning of work. Diaz entered a 4-4 game in the 10th inning and immediately uncorked a wild pitch that advanced baserunner Jonathan India to third, followed by a walk to Jesse Winker. Diaz settled in after that, fanning Kyle Farmer and Joey Votto and inducing a Tyler Naquin lineout. Brandon Drury secured the win for Diaz and the Mets in the bottom of the inning, singling home Kevin Pillar for the walk-off victory. Diaz owns a .380 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 42.2 innings this season while nailing down 23 of 27 save chances.