It’s been a week now since the first of the trades that changed everything for the Washington Nationals. The Nats made six trades over the final 36 hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, clearly signaling that it was time to concede that their nearly decade long run of contention was over. They did win a World Series during that window of contention, which is something that many of us will never forget. While we can all look back fondly upon the memories of the past decade, it’s time to move forward.