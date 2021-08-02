Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: NFL teams need 'insurance' to land Houston Texans QB

By @247Sports - 247 Sports
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans reportedly want a substantial return in a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, a king's ransom that may be too much given the current situation surrounding the former first-round pick. NFL insider Charles Robinson said this week he spoke with a general manager who had a solution to...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Teams#American Football#Yahoo Sports#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson asking price reportedly set

If you want your team to go make a trade for Deshaun Watson, just know that move is going to cost an arm and a leg. Several, actually. The asking price for the star quarterback dealing with legal troubles has apparently been set. According to a tweet from NFL insider...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLaudacy.com

'Put him on leave': JR dumbfounded by Texans' decision to let Deshaun Watson join camp

Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, reported to training camp on time this week only to avoid daily holdout fines while the franchise engages in preliminary trade discussions. And although Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carson Wentz surgery means Eagles already won trade with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be without quarterback Carson Wentz for the next five to 12 weeks. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Monday morning that his starting quarterback Carson Wentz will have foot surgery and will miss the next five to 12 weeks of action. Wentz is having...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Zach Ertz’s future in Philadelphia revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles apparently have changed their mind about Zach Ertz after failing to find a trade partner this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk, Howie Roseman “doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer.” Ertz has been involved in trade rumors since the end of the 2020 season, but it seems he’s likely to remain on the roster for the time being.
NFLSports Illustrated

Deshaun Watson Absent From Practice Again; Panthers 'Eye' Trade For Texans QB

Deshaun Watson was not spotted at Houston Texans training camp on Tuesday. And moments ago, as of Wednesday's workout, he's not here, either. Nevertheless, the Carolina Panthers seem to have him in their sights. The Texans and Watson are on the same page in one regard: Both parties are ready...
NFLtheintell.com

How UD legend Joe Flacco is making Jalen Hurts a better quarterback

There isn't much that Joe Flacco hasn't seen. The University of Delaware star and South Jersey native is 36 and in his 14th NFL season. He was a Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens and he's ranked in the top 20 in passing yards in NFL history with more than 40,000.
NFLchatsports.com

Deshaun Watson: Would-be trade to Eagles just got tougher

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. Deshaun Watson is back at Texans camp but still wants a trade. And while the Eagles are a possibility, another player’s injury complicates matters a lot. If television wanted to make...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Eagles in 'no rush' to name Jalen Hurts starting QB

Veteran and Super Bowl XLVII Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco joined the Philadelphia Eagles in March and said at that time he wanted to compete with Jalen Hurts for the starting job. Through the first full week of August, however, it's been heavily presumed Hurts and not Flacco will be Philadelphia's QB1 come September.
NFLSacramento Bee

Deshaun Watson, Texans lobbying for trade amid investigation after QB reports to camp

Neither Deshaun Watson nor the Houston Texans has much leverage in a trade now, but they’re seemingly counting on Watson’s talent to tilt the scales. The Texans made it known through NFL Network on Monday that they are willing to trade Watson and have been listening to offers for some time. And their asking price in return is exorbitant, per ESPN: a combination of five high draft picks and starting caliber players. Any package must include three first rounders, the league’s network said.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: ESPN proposes Eagles-Jaguars trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Six preseason NFL trades that teams should make: Imagining deals for Nick Foles, Xavien Howard, more - ESPN+. Jacksonville Jaguars get: TE Zach Ertz. Philadelphia Eagles get: Conditional 2022 fifth-round pick (can become a third- or fourth-round pick based on production). There’s no mystery surrounding Ertz’s preference to be traded away from Philly, as he’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason. With Dallas Goedert available to step into a more primary tight end role and a youth movement in some spots of the roster, the Eagles will have a new look under coach Nick Sirianni. Ertz is due $8.5 million this year, which Philly would accumulate in cap and cash savings in any deal that is executed. The draft pick adds to the Eagles’ treasure trove of 2022 selections. Jacksonville’s group of pass-catching tight ends is about as slim as you’ll find in the league, making any potential upgrade a worthwhile exploration. Thirty-year-old Ertz is coming off a disappointing season in which he posted career lows in yards, yards per catch and touchdowns, but it’s impossible to dismiss the context surrounding the dreadful 2020 Philly offense that played some part in that. He’s an exceptional pro and would help the Jacksonville culture as it begins the Trevor Lawrence era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy