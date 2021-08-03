Cancel
NFL

Justin Reid fired up about Texans' secondary

By John McClain - Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong safety Justin Reid was part of a Texans secondary that totaled a mere two interceptions in 2020. The hiring of Lovie Smith as the Texans’ defensive coordinator might benefit safety Justin Reid more than any other player in the secondary. Playing deep rather than around the line of scrimmage...

