Simone Biles Double Pikes Her Way to Bronze

By Devon Ivie, @devonsaysrelax
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t call it a comeback, because there’s absolutely no comeback to be had, you jabronis. Simone Biles won bronze in the individual balance beam competition at the Tokyo Olympics on August 3, ending her Games with one additional gymnastics medal after deciding to withdraw from her other events to focus on her mental well-being. The GOAT’s routine, which lasted just over a minute, combined a fluid mix of somersaults, flips, and wolf turns on the beam; she also changed her dismount to a less-demanding double pike, presumably to ease her mind about “the twisties.” With her bronze, Biles is now up to seven Olympic medals, which ties her with Shannon Miller as the most decorated American female Olympic gymnast ever. Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing, both of China, finished with gold and silver medals, respectively. “It’s been a very long week, it’s been a very long five years,” Biles said after the event, according to NBC News. “I didn’t expect a medal today. I just wanted to go out there and do this for me, and that’s exactly what I did.” We’re beaming.

www.vulture.com

