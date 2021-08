Tony Hawk’s passion for skateboarding extends far beyond his own accomplishments. Sure, he’s set records and changed the trajectory of professional skateboarding. But Tony Hawk thrives off of the success of other skaters, especially when it comes to the next generation. Hawk is an enormous supporter of the skating community, even starting his own charity which helps fund skate parks across the country. During this year’s Summer X Games, the skating icon witnessed another legend in the making.