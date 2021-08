After jaw-dropping performances on Wednesday and Thursday, Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was bound to inevitably take a step back on Day Three of Jaguars Training Camp -- even if it was just a slight step. Add in the fact that Gardner Minshew once again saw the bulk of the reps with the first team offense, and the fans at the Dream Finders Practice Complex Friday didn't get to see quite as many fireworks as their counterparts on Thursday.