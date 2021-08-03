Induction Review (Switch) – Time Bending, Brain Breaking

A minimalistic puzzle game about creating paradoxes, Induction is as good today as it was in 2017. The Finger Guns Review. I first got my hands on Induction in 2015 at EGX Rezzed. Of all the games that I played during that weekend, it was one of my favourites. The minimalistic art style and thought provoking puzzles really struck a chord with me. It also helped that the version I played was on the PSVita which, at the time, was looking for its next indie hit. I was convinced that Induction would do immensely well on a portable games console. Of course, plans changed and the PSVita version of this game never made it to release. Instead, Induction launched on PC via Steam in 2017. I reviewed the game on a now-long-dead website and gave it an 8/10 while lamenting the fact that it had not launched on consoles.