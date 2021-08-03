Cancel
Sports

Purdue's Enekwechi advances to Shot Put Olympic Final

By Purdue Sports
WLFI.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (WLFI) - Purdue track & field alumnus and current volunteer assistant coach Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has advanced to the final in the shot put at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. Enekwechi earned a throw of 21.16 meters to finish seventh overall and fourth in Group B....

