Restaurant News: Local chefs take the stage Thursday for cooking demos
From on-stage cooking demonstrations to wine tasting, Restaurant News wants to share a list of happenings for your enjoyment this week. Edmonds Cooks! is coming to the Edmonds Center for the Arts this Thursday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. This special event (part of ECA’s Spotlight Summer Series), is hosted in their theater with a limited live audience (in-person tickets here), while also live-streaming for folks at home (live-stream tickets here). Learn more at edmondscenterforthearts.org.mltnews.com
