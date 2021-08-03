Restaurant News: Local chefs take the stage Thursday for cooking demos

Hello from the first day of EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival 2021!. We’re here checking out some of the awesome eats and drinks at the booths around the World Showcase. While you can have a great time just strolling around and eating what you want from the booths, why not add a little more fun to your journey? Many people do beer or wine crawls around EPCOT, but we’re here to do a crawl that’s way more exciting in our opinion — the Cheese Crawl!