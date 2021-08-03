2020 Olympic Women’s Golf Odds: Nelly Korda Favored To Win Gold

Nelly Korda during a practice round at Kasumigaseki CC ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Trotman via Getty Images)

The 2021 Olympic Women’s Golf Competition gets underway today in Saitama, Japan at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The Koreans dominate the bookmaker’s top picks, making up four of the top-5 favorites. But it is America’s Nelly Korda – offered at 7-1, who is the favorite to take home the gold medal.

Korea’s Jin Young Ko (9-1) was next at 9-1 with her countrywomen Inbee Park (10-1), Hyo Joo Kim (12-1) and Sei Young Kim (12-1) rounding out the top-5 on the big board.

Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and USA’s Danielle Kang were 14-1 just ahead of New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (16-1), Canadian Brooke Henderson (18-1) and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (18-1) who rounded out the top-10 favorites.