Whether you need to or want to, having your kids bunk up together has some seriously cool advantages. Here, some of the benefits of siblings sharing a room. Few kids actually like to share, but it’s an important skill that they need to learn. And room-sharing is a great place to start. child and family therapist and parenting expert Joanna Seidel says, “Kids who share a room will learn how to respect each other and develop patience and understanding. This can help children become more caring and empathetic.” But the road to empathy will likely be paved with squabbles. To minimize conflict, Seidel suggests making sure that each sibling has his or her own belongings and an area (like a bed or wall) they can individually decorate.