Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

STW Technic And Elevāt Announce New Partnership For Complete MM-IoT Solution

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners, Georgia and Seattle, Washington - STW Technic, an award-winning provider of electronics and software for automation, digitalization and electrification of mobile machines, and Elevāt, a leading global IoT connected machines SaaS innovator, today announced STW Technic is now an Elevāt Premier Partner. The partnership supports integration between the Elevāt Machine Connect platform and the Reach Asset Management platform from STW Technic to create a comprehensive mobile machine IoT (MM-IoT) solution.

STW Technic created the Reach platform because they saw an industry demand for a user-friendly tool to manage machine assets remotely while avoiding the need for complex resource investment. The Reach Asset Management platform is founded on over 25 years of industry knowledge, as well as direct feedback from platform users and machine operators.

"At Elevāt , we seek to work with leaders in the heavy equipment and off-highway industry. STW Technic's leadership in mobile machine solutions including its Reach Asset Management platform makes collaboration with Elevāt's machine and industrial IoT applications seamless," says Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt.

"STW Technic's goal for the Reach Asset Management platform has always been to give OEMs the most direct connection to their machines in the field. Real-time connectivity removes the complexity of managing a multitude of machine assets at scale. This new integration of Elevāt's Machine Connect and STW Technic's Reach platform creates a complementary system of complete remote asset management and cloud data monetization for mobile machine OEMs, fleet owners, and dealers alike," according to Carson Spencer, President of STW Technic.

"Together STW Technic and Elevāt extend the value of every machine asset that OEMs deploy, fleet operators utilize, and dealers deliver. Now they can leverage detailed GPS and geofencing capabilities, alarms and notifications to any device, automation of replacement parts, operational and maintenance reporting, custom configured data points, and remote technician capabilities," continues Livesay.

Reach enables users to configure and service their machines with over-the-air software updates and fleet provisioning processes. Once the assets are configured, Elevāt's Machine Connect stores and analyzes their machine's data to provide proactive vehicle health alerts, aftermarket parts monitoring, as well as maintenance and optimization reports.

To learn more about Reach + Elevāt, please visit: https://stw-technic.com/digitalization/mmiot-software/reach-elevat

About STW Technic

STW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. We partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. We offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform - Reach. We also provide solutions such as openSYDE - our systems configuration tool - to support the entire lifecycle of your machine.

About Elevāt

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12879921

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stw-technic-and-elevt-announce-new-partnership-for-complete-mm-iot-solution-301347751.html

SOURCE STW Technic, LP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Stw#Management System#Solution#Software Updates#Stw Technic#Co Founder#Gps#Machine Connect#Mobile Machine Iot#Saas#Prlog View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

BlackArch Partners Advises HK Solutions on its New Partnership with CenterOak Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. BlackArch Partners, LLC (“BlackArch”) is pleased to announce that HK Solutions Group (“HK Solutions” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Summit Equity Group, LLC, has been acquired by CenterOak Partners, LLC (“CenterOak”). HK Solutions, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, is a premier provider...
TechnologySFGate

OATI Brings Smart IoT Expertise into the LoRa Alliance®

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. OATI is pleased to announce our acceptance into the LoRa Alliance®, a non-profit organization committed to the development and promotion of the LoRaWAN® standard, the leading long range wide-area networking (LPWAN) technology. Through collaborative efforts, the LoRa Alliance works to standardize the use of LPWA networks to enable large scale Internet-of-Things (IoT) deployments. The adoption of these networks will lead to advancements in Smart Cities, agriculture, advanced metering, and much more.
ComputersInfoworld

Azure webinar series Operate Hybrid Cloud Seamlessly with Azure Stack HCI

Join this webinar to learn about modernizing your datacenter and improving operational performance with new features from Azure Stack HCI, now generally available as a subscription service. Azure Stack HCI provides you with the flexibility to secure and manage your on-premises virtual machines (VMs), Kubernetes clusters, and virtualized workloads centrally...
Softwarenddist.com

Connecting Sales Data to Enterprise Systems

No sales team is an island. And yet some businesses tend to treat their sales teams as though they exist in a vacuum. This type of approach leads to a host of missed opportunities. Why? Because sales programs have a lot to teach their enterprises. In fact, any company that fails to recognize and implement the lessons offered up by its sales programs does so at the risk of stalling communications (at the very least) and possibly even setting back production (at worst).
Softwaretechgig.com

VMware expands SaaS innovations on industry-leading horizon platform

During the first six weeks of the transition to remote work in early 2020, the total number of cloud-deployed. Horizon desktops grew by 82 per cent. VMware Horizon is part of the VMware Workspace ONE platform and many customers are leveraging these solutions to unify management of devices, apps and desktops across multiple clouds. VMware Anywhere Workspace is an integrated solution that enables employees to work from anywhere with more secure, frictionless experiences. It brings together VMware Workspace ONE with VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware SASE.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

AP Automation Firm Stampli Unveils Partner Program

The accounts payable (AP) automation platform Stampli launched a new partner program Wednesday to allow its clients to expand their offerings. Designed for accounting firms, bookkeepers, resellers, consultants and enterprise resource planning (ERP) providers, Stampli said per a press release that the program will help these professionals “modernize their mid-market and enterprise clients’ invoice management process by bringing together accounts payable communications, documentation, and payments with Stampli’s powerful AP automation.”
Industrytechgig.com

Olam revamps global IT infrastructure with Nutanix Hybrid Cloud

Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing, today said Olam International. Ltd. transformed its global infrastructure by using the. environment that connects farmers and customers and drives data-driven decisions across its value chain. Olam is a leading food and agri-business, supplying food ingredients, feed and fibre to thousands of customers...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Seven Bridges Earns 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leader for its precision medicine informatics platform. Frost & Sullivan's rigorous analytical process found that Seven Bridges excels in key criteria — both in leveraging its technology to drive excellence in best practices and in its impact on customers — compared to other precision medicine informatics platform providers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TCI Entertainment Appoints Key Stocket Investors To Its Board Of Directors

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (DBA TCI Entertainment), a company focused on video game and e-commerce technology software, welcomes four new board members. Following the strategic acquisition of Stocket's assets and its patented technology, Robert Flynn and Stocket investors David Goerz, Kirk Farris,...
SoftwareThe Future of Things

5 IoT App Development Trends Transforming The Software Industry

There are several Internet of Things (IoT) app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021. According to recent studies, there will be nearly 25 billion IoT connected devices by 2030. Indeed, a wide variety of industries are implementing these innovative solutions to streamline their day-to-day processes. For example, companies across the healthcare, retail, and agricultural sectors are investing in IoT technology. As an application developer, you need to know the top IoT trends impacting software development. This way, you can implement the best technologies to service these high-demand industries and keep your enterprise on-track with the market needs. Read on to learn about the top IoT app development trends transforming the software industry in 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

DealerPolicy Makes Fast Company's Third Annual List Of The Best Workplaces For Innovators Among Medium-Sized Companies

WILLISTON, Vt., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company announced its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. DealerPolicy proudly announces it has been named a top five finalist in the medium-sized company category, which features organizations having between 100-999 employees.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ulrich Medical USA® Announces Twenty Years Of Success For Small VBR®

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, announced today twenty years of success with the Small VBR vertebral body replacement system. In 2019, ulrich medical had already surpassed the major milestone of having more than 100,000 vertebral body replacement devices implanted worldwide, and Small VBR has made - and continues to make - a substantial contribution to that total and to the vertebral body market.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Pica8 And Edgecore Provide Open Networking Relief For Hardware Shortages

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pica8, an open networking software company, and Edgecore Networks, an open network vendor, today announced an alternative solution to legacy network equipment delays. Enterprise customers are being saddled with record length lead times for new equipment due to the industry-wide silicon shortage. While many are altering their plans or modifying their equipment strategies, Pica8 and Edgecore are offering a comprehensive open networking solution that can be a cost-effective alternative for any organization looking to expand their infrastructure portfolio today.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

ScalePad Adds Over 26,000 Models To Workstation Warranty Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScalePad is proud to offer managed service provider (MSP) partners vastly expanded warranty coverage on workstations, increasing the number of models supported by nearly 250%. With the expansion to cover over 37,000 different models, ScalePad estimates it is now able to cover over 91% of all workstations in use by partners' customers today, up from approximately 66%.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Crosspoint Capital Partners Announces Investment In Software Security Pioneer ReversingLabs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint"), a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, announced today that it led a Series B investment in ReversingLabs (the "Company"), the leading provider of technology to protect software producers and enterprise software buyers against the threat of software supply chain attacks. Joining Crosspoint is existing investor ForgePoint Capital along with new investor Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund. Terms were not disclosed.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Symphony Talent Positioned As The Leader In The 2021 SPARK Matrix For Talent Acquisition Application By Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Symphony Talent as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Talent Acquisition Application market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Bubblr Signs Letter Of Intent With Key Fintech Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMedia Wire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent with Obrenza Ltd., a Fintech company, to negotiate an initial investment and an option to purchase the business.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Empire Life Digital Capabilities Chosen By BenefitsConnect To Help Power Mobile And Desktop Group Benefits Solutions

New technology will help make it simple, fast and easy to administer group benefit plans. KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - benefitsConnect has chosen Empire Life as its first insurer to fully integrate with their benefitsConnect OS mobile and desktop human capital management platform. Leveraging Empire Life's real-time digital capabilities, benefitsConnect OS makes it easy for administrators of employee benefits plans to manage plan details and updates. They can also take care of Human Resources tasks, all in the easy-to-use benefitsConnect platform that's fully integrated with their mobile app. Plan administrators and employees can now view their coverage details, plan booklets, digital wallet cards, make vacation requests, access their library of resources, and update their insurance information instantly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy