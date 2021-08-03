Universal masking required for ‘21-‘22 school year

School board unanimously approves policy amid COVID-19 resurgence

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples recommended the plan for universal masking. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

The Richmond County Schools Board of Education learned about the universal masking policies Tuesday evening.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

“This makes better sense and will certainly serve our student body and our staff and faculty and take a lot of burden off our educators,” Chairman Wiley Mabe said.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

HAMLET — Universal masking will be in place for the upcoming school year in Richmond County Schools following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education Tuesday.

Regardless of vaccination status, students must wear a mask while indoors. The social distancing requirement is eliminated, although adults are advised to encourage six feet of distance to the greatest extent possible. Virtual learning is an option based on medical need, but the adopted policy

Dr. Kate Smith, executive director of curriculum and instruction, presented data from the ABC Science Collaborative to the Richmond County Schools Board of Education Tuesday that supported the idea of universal masking.

In Richmond County, 12% of 12-17 year old children are fully vaccinated. Between 50-60% of RCS staff are fully vaccinated. Smith said that, after a meeting last week, the Richmond County Health Department has recommended and supported universal masking in schools.

One of the major reasons for their recommendation was the amount of students who are ineligible for the vaccine (those younger than 12 years old). Additionally, there is an absence of a system to determine the number of students who are vaccinated in each classroom.

If students were not required to wear masks, Smith said that quarantines of students could occur and a shift back to the hybrid model of in-person and virtual person from last year could be a possibility. Smith said that the universal masking will prevent that from happening.

Chairman Wiley Mabe called the universal masking policy “prudent.”

Changes in COVID-19-related policies this year

The universal masking requirement allows for changes from the previous COVID-19 affected school year.

Field trips and assemblies will be permitted for the upcoming school year. Students will no longer be kept in separate cohorts. Traffic flow in the hallways, which was previously directed by staff and signs, will not be monitored. Daily symptom and temperature screenings which were conducted each morning will not take place this year.

“If you’ve ever been outside of school at 7:30 in the morning, you know that there are long lines because of the temperature checks,” Smith said. “We can eliminate that and get back to a more normal routine.”

There is no longer a limit on non-essential visitors.

Masks may be removed when students are outside.

Smith said that all of these changes, with a policy of universal masking, will reduce transmission of COVID-19.

Fewer than 1 in 3,000 students who were in school buildings became infected with COVID-19, according to The ABC Science Collaborative. The Collaborative also stated that when students and teachers are masked, the distance maintained between people does not matter.

This coming year, if a student has an underlying condition that increases the risk for severe illness from COVID-19, or if a student resides with someone with the same increased risk, a medical evaluation form completed by a physician can be submitted.

Virtual students will be assigned a Remote Learning Facilitator, who will be a certified teacher that will be available for support after regular school hours.

Another change from the school system’s universal masking enforcement from last year is that administrators will no longer notify an entire school about a positive COVID-19 case. Only family members of those who were in direct contact with a positive case would be notified.

“If we implement universal masking, it would be a very small amount of students who would get that phone call,” Smith said.

Schools will continue to wipe down and clean high-touch areas, such as handrails and door knobs. Water fountains will still be unavailable for the next school year.

Students are no longer limited to eating lunch in the classroom. Smith said that schools are currently working on plans that will allow for students to eat in the safest manner possible.

Smith concluded by saying that the universal masking allows for and supports in-person learning for the upcoming school year.

Richmond Early College High School will have their first day of school on August 11. Other RCS schools will begin on August 23.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]