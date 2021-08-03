Cancel
Bahamas Statement On Updated Protocols

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of The Bahamas' continued efforts to provide a safe and healthy island experience for everyone to enjoy, new testing requirements have been announced for persons applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa to enter The Bahamas or travel inter-island within The Bahamas.

Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

Entering The Bahamas from Other Countries:

  • All fully vaccinated travellers, as well as children ages 2-11, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test) taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
  • Unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival.
  • All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.

Travelling Inter-Island within The Bahamas from the following islands: Nassau & Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, Bimini, Exuma, Abaco and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island:

  • All fully vaccinated persons, as well as children ages 2-11, wishing to travel within The Bahamas will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of travel.
  • Unvaccinated persons ages 12 and older must still obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of travel.
  • All children under the age of 2 are exempt from any testing requirements.

Cruise Passengers

  • Guests on cruises that originate in and return to The Bahamas must still apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and follow the new testing requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
  • Vaccinated persons must provide a negative PCR test OR rapid antigen test taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
  • Unvaccinated persons are required to obtain a negative PCR test taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
  • All travellers entering The Bahamas on cruises that originate in the U.S. will be subjected to the testing requirements mandated by the cruise line and approved by the Government of The Bahamas.
  • Cruise lines may have different requirements for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests. Travellers should check with their cruise line for specific details pertaining to their cruise.

The new testing protocols are for all travellers applying for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa from Friday, August 6 and onward. These protocols will be waived for any person with imminent travel who has already applied for and obtained a Bahamas Travel Health Visa.

For full details, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

PRESS INQUIRIES Anita Johnson-PattyGeneral Manager, Global CommunicationsBahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber ShandwickPublic Relations Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahamas-statement-on-updated-protocols-301347745.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

