One-of-a-Kind Sunglasses Built for Home Improvement
This April, I moved into my first solo apartment, and decorating quickly took over my life. Days (and days) of working from home were broken up by browsing and buying art online. But once New York City opened back up, sometime around the start of June, it was all left neglected on the floor, waiting to find a home on my naked walls. See, I was too busy. My attention was solely focused on looking cool and hot in public as I reclaimed my pre-pandemic, fashionable socialite life.www.thecut.com
Comments / 0