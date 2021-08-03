One-of-a-Kind Sunglasses Built for Home Improvement

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My boyfriend and I are currently in a fight we started over a year ago. Basically, when we bought an armoire for our room, we divided up the drawers fairly. That means that I, the one who works in fashion, would have a drawer or two more than my boyfriend, who owns the same amount of clothing any sane person would. But then my sunglasses collection became too unwieldy, forcing me to secretly took over one of his drawers to house it. Even though it took him weeks to notice, he still got mad, and now whenever I open up that drawer to pick out my sunglasses for the day, he always says, "You know, that's my drawer, and you really don't need all of those".