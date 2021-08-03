Cancel
VerticalScope To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 10, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (" VerticalScope") (TSX: FORA) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00am ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

VerticalScope Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, August 11, 2021Time: 8:00 am ET

Live Call Registration: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8351/verticalscope-holdings-inc-q2-earnings-call/

Joining by telephone: United States: 1 844 200 6205All other locations: + 44 208 0682 558Participant access code: 672704

Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3331413/409DA3D7D683A59E517C8F1AEA2219C1

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the VerticalScope website.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and more than 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the supplemented PREP prospectus dated June 14, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

