Automotive Subscription Services Market To Grow By USD 9.15 Billion|Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive subscription services market is set to grow by USD 9.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 64% during 2020- 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Daimler AG, Fair Financial Corp., Flexdrive Services LLC, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for more flexible and sustainable transport systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Subscription Services Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- OEMs
- Dealership/Third Party
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the automotive subscription services market in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry include AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Daimler AG, Fair Financial Corp., Flexdrive Services LLC, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Automotive Subscription Services Market size
- Automotive Subscription Services Market trends
- Automotive Subscription Services Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive subscription services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive subscription services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive subscription services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive subscription services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive subscription services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- OEMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dealership/third party - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- BMW AG
- Cox Automotive Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Fair Financial Corp.
- Flexdrive Services LLC
- General Motors Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
