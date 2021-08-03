Cancel
Automotive Subscription Services Market To Grow By USD 9.15 Billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive subscription services market is set to grow by USD 9.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 64% during 2020- 2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Daimler AG, Fair Financial Corp., Flexdrive Services LLC, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for more flexible and sustainable transport systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Subscription Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
  • OEMs
  • Dealership/Third Party
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To gain access to detailed market landscape, vendor analysis, and future trends impacting the growth of the market, download a sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41296

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the automotive subscription services market in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry include AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Daimler AG, Fair Financial Corp., Flexdrive Services LLC, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

  • Automotive Subscription Services Market size
  • Automotive Subscription Services Market trends
  • Automotive Subscription Services Market industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive subscription services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive subscription services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive subscription services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive subscription services market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive subscription services market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Human Machine Interface Market- The automotive human-machine interface market is segmented by solution (hardware and software and services) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market- The automotive infotainment systems market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel placement
  • OEMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dealership/third party - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AB Volvo
  • BMW AG
  • Cox Automotive Inc.
  • Daimler AG
  • Fair Financial Corp.
  • Flexdrive Services LLC
  • General Motors Co.
  • Hyundai Motor Co.
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Volkswagen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-subscription-services-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-subscription-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-15-billiontechnavio-301347692.html

SOURCE Technavio

