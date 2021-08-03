Cancel
Colleges

GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT mschmidt@madison.com
 4 days ago

A Republican-controlled legislative committee will require University of Wisconsin System campuses to first get the committee's approval before imposing mandatory masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies. The decision came just hours before UW-Madison officials announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors starting Thursday.

State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tommy Thompson
Person
Lisa Subeck
Republican Party
Health
Colleges
Education
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
nowhabersham.com

State GOP Senator plans bill to ban vaccine mandates

ALPHARETTA (GA Recorder) — Alpharetta Republican Sen. Brandon Beach says he will file a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would prohibit any COVID-19 vaccine mandate or requirement that a so-called vaccine passport can be used as a condition to work, go to school, or go to school enter a business.
Indiana StatePosted by
Fox News

Students ask Supreme Court to block Indiana college's COVID vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also contemplating or have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors.
Collegesthecentersquare.com

UW campuses must get legislative permission to require coronavirus vaccines

(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin cannot require students, faculty, or campus workers to get the coronavirus vaccine on its own. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Review of Administrative Rules on Tuesday approved a new emergency rule that requires the UW System to get lawmakers’ approval before enacting any new coronavirus mandates.
Collegeswisconsinexaminer.com

Republican-led committee votes to block COVID measures at UW schools

Echoing Republicans’ fight last year to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home public health order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Republican-led Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) voted along party lines Tuesday to prevent officials at the University of Wisconsin System and its campuses from instituting measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.
Nevada StatePosted by
This Is Reno

Nevada faculty call for mandatory vaccines at higher ed. campuses

The Nevada Faculty Alliance (NFA), which represents higher education faculty in the Silver State, yesterday called for mandatory testing and vaccinations for students, faculty and staff. “Our shared goal is to teach in-person in a safe manner,” said Kent Ervin, NFA representative. “Widespread vaccination is the most effective and safe...
CollegesWrn.com

Republicans vote to block UW System COVID-19 fall protocols

University of Wisconsin System leaders will have to run future COVID-19 rules past state lawmakers. On a 6-4 party line vote, the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules declared Tuesday that the UW System must issue an emergency order to enact pandemic protocols like mandatory testing and masks. “No public hearing....
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

Legislative committee: UW System virus moves need our OK

MADISON, Wis. - A Republican-controlled legislative committee has blocked the University of Wisconsin System from taking several steps to fight coronavirus without its approval. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the committee’s move comes as university officials in Madison are weighing a campuswide mask mandate and expanded testing requirements for people...
Presidential Electionupnorthnewswi.com

UW System Won’t Be Able to Enact COVID Rules After GOP Vote

Any restrictions will first need approval from Republican lawmakers, who are certain to reject the rules. Republicans on the joint legislative committee in charge of overseeing administrative rules voted Tuesday by remote ballot to curb the UW Systems’ ability to implement measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Whitewater, WImadison

Patricia Giesfeldt: Nass should let UW set virus rules

Dear Editor: So State Sen. Steve Nass from Whitewater thinks that he knows more than interim System President Tommy Thompson (a very well-respected former Republican governor) and the CDC combined when it comes to what will keep our university/college students safe during this uptick of the pandemic. His idea of making all the colleges get his committee's approval before enacting any of the virus-related requirements is an extreme example of hubris. He knows better than anyone else what to do during this resurgence of the virus.
Congress & Courtsseehafernews.com

GOP Senator Nass Plans to Block UW System COVID Safety Measures

A GOP legislator wants to prevent the University of Wisconsin System from implementing COVID testing, masking, and vaccine requirements on its campuses. The proposal from Senator Steve Nass of Whitewater would require that health and safety measures implemented by the UW System be subject to approval from the Joint Committee on Review of Administration Rules that he chairs. President Tommy Thompson said in a statement, “Given my experience as a former United States Health and Human Services Secretary, I know the biggest threat to in-person classes this fall would be actions that strip the UW System of the tools it has so successfully used to date to address outbreaks and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
Wisconsin Statewearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin lawmaker to block UW from testing for COVID-19, vaccination rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker plans to block the University of Wisconsin from instituting COVID-19 testing, masking and vaccination protocols on campuses across the state. The move from state Sen. Steve Nass comes as health officials sound warnings about the rapidly spreading, highly contagious delta variant. Nass...
Madison, WInbc15.com

Republicans to block UW virus testing, vaccination rules; Thompson blasts effort

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson was heavily critical of Republican-controlled committee’s plan to force the state universities to clear their COVID-19 protocols with the legislature before implementing them. The one-time Republican governor of Wisconsin went so far as to recount his position within the...
Madison, WIvoiceofalexandria.com

UW satellite campuses offering vaccine lottery for students

(The Center Square) – Students at the University of Wisconsin’s smaller campuses have a chance to win almost a year’s worth of tuition just for getting vaccinated. UW President Tommy Thompson on Sunday announced the 70 For 70 initiative. The idea is to offer 70 $7,000 scholarships as long as...

