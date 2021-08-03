GOP-led committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing
A Republican-controlled legislative committee will require University of Wisconsin System campuses to first get the committee's approval before imposing mandatory masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies. The decision came just hours before UW-Madison officials announced plans to reinstate its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors starting Thursday.www.voiceofalexandria.com
