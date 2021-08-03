Air Cargo Market Is Expected To Grow By 14.05 Million Tons During 2021-2025|Technavio

Cancel
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is expected to grow by 14.05 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download FREE Sample Report

The increase in e-commerce sales is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the expected rise in jet fuel prices might hamper the market growth.

Air Cargo Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the manufacturing segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Air Cargo Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have considerable growth during the forecast period. About 60% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for air cargo in APAC. The region will present several growth opportunities for market vendors.

  • Air France-KLM SA
  • Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
  • China Airlines Ltd.
  • Delta Air Lines Inc.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • FedEx Corp.
  • International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
  • The Emirates Group
  • United Parcel Service Inc.

