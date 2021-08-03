Cancel
HOLLYFRONTIER INVESTOR ALERT By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates HollyFrontier Corporation - HFC

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company with HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) - Get Report ("the Company") and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) - Get Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation" ("HF Sinclair"), which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE and existing HollyFrontier shares will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair, representing 26.75% of the pro forma equity of HF Sinclair with a transaction value of approximately $1.8 billion. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hfc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006164/en/

