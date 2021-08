It was spring break 2015 and 18-year-old Anjelica Hadsell, known as AJ, was home from Longwood University visiting her mom and three sisters in Norfolk, Virginia. On March 2, 2015, AJ unknowingly hugged her little sister for the last time as she left for school. When the young girl returned home later that afternoon, she found all of the lights on and a half-folded pile of laundry. Music was playing and the back door was unlocked but AJ was nowhere to be found.