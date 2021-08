DaBaby has been dropped from two more music festivals, despite issuing a second apology on Monday for homophobic comments he made at and after his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival on the weekend of July 23. Reps for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Austin City Limits confirmed that he will no longer be performing at their events. “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage” and “DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon,” the statements read. His performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and the Day N...